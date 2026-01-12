Credit: NFL on Fox

For Philadelphia Eagles fans, sideline disagreements between head coach Nick Sirianni and star receiver A.J. Brown are expected this time of year.

The latest scuffle came late in the first half, after Philly dialed up consecutive deep bombs to Brown along the sideline. Brown, the Eagles’ mercurial and often passive-aggressive star, dropped both passes.

Soon after, Fox cameras caught Sirianni sprinting toward Brown telling him to “get off the field.” The two clashed face-to-face before Brown slumped over to the bench and let out a big sigh.

Brown finished the half with just three catches for 25 yards as the Eagles nursed a three-point lead.

At halftime, Fox commentator Michael Strahan addressed the incident. The legendary former defensive lineman offered a sharp rebuke of the head coach, arguing he couldn’t afford to sap the attitude and energy for the Eagles in the heat of a playoff game by confronting a top player.

“I don’t understand why Sirianni’s running down there and yelling at one of his star players, A.J. Brown,” Strahan said.

“You know, A.J. Brown wanted to get involved in the game, I’m sure. They took two big shots with him, maybe he said, ‘Give me a shot,’ and the coach said, ‘You had your chance, you better catch the ball next time.’

“But I don’t understand why you do that in the middle of a game like this, because I don’t think that brings out the best in your players. I think it takes away from your players. I think it takes away from the attitude of the team and the energy of the team.”

“I don’t understand why Sirianni’s running down there and yelling at one of his star players, A.J. Brown.” Michael Strahan isn’t a fan of Nick Sirianni’s confrontation with his star wide receiverpic.twitter.com/c6BGMzYyI4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2026

Questions around Brown have plagued Philadelphia for years, even throughout the team’s championship run last year. Brown was infamously caught reading a book on the bench last season, and later called out his own quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

In real time from the broadcast booth, game analyst Tom Brady suggested the dust-up between Sirianni and Brown was much ado about nothing.

“They have a great relationship,” Brady said. “Everyone always makes a lot of that. It’s two great competitors in the heat of the moment. They know how much they care about one another.”

Another look at the exchange between AJ Brown and HC Nick Sirianni on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Syn0hr0MFK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 11, 2026

Coming back from halftime, sideline reporter Erin Andrews relayed comments from Sirianni in which the coach said he and Brown were “just fine.”

The Eagles offense struggled has mightily during its championship defense, as Brown posted one of his least productive seasons ever. Yet the Eagles still managed to carry a lead at home into halftime on Sunday, a fact that was not lost on Strahan even as he chided Sirianni for disrupting the team.

“But the crazy thing is, even with all of that, this team is still able to win games with all of this, what we perceive as dysfunction. But that would just, in my opinion as a player, I wouldn’t have taken it very well from my coach on the sideline.”