Credit: NFL on Fox

Michael Strahan has come under fire.

The former New York Giants defensive end turned NFL on Fox and Good Morning America personality has drawn the ire of social media for his actions—or lack thereof—during the playing of the National Anthem Sunday. The network elected to broadcast from Naval Base San Diego for a special Veterans Day Broadcast, which included Rob Gronkowski jumping out of a helicopter.

The 52-year-old Strahan was seemingly the only member of the NFL on Fox pregame ensemble who didn’t hold his hand over his heart during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

We conclude our show at the Naval Base San Diego with the national anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lDb2g6oF0f — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2024

And for that, he’s been heavily criticized.

Technically speaking, yes, you should place your hand over your heart for either the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem, according to the U.S. Flag Code. But this is ultimately a personal choice, not a legal requirement. And America’s emphasis on freedom of expression means that gestures of patriotism — such as this — are intended to be chosen, not forced.

Still, Strahan’s choice to interlock his fingers has been denounced by a wide range of voices on X (formerly Twitter), with detractors claiming it demonstrated a lack of respect for veterans on a day meant to honor them.

However, Strahan, whose father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr., served 23 years in the army and expressed his deep respect for veterans. He publicly acknowledged all service members in an Instragam post Monday, writing on this Veteran’s Day, “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day, as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

While some attempted to frame Strahan’s Instagram post as a direct response to the backlash, it seemed more a genuine expression of gratitude than a reaction to the criticism.

[NFL on Fox]