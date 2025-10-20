Photo credit: Fox

Terry Bradshaw mispronouncing names and botching highlights are just an expected part of Fox NFL Sunday, and he rarely disappoints.

For those football fans who were watching Fox to see if Bradshaw would fumble any names or words this week, he delivered on Sunday. And they didn’t have to wait long, with Bradshaw botching D’Andre Swift’s name during the first slate of games, calling the Chicago Bears running back “Smith.”

“Swift,” Bradshaw said after quickly being corrected by his Fox colleagues. “That’s what I said, but I got my tongue in my way.”

Soon after, another word proved to be tricky for Bradshaw, when the longtime NFL on Fox analyst was tripped up while attempting to say great.

Correctly pronouncing “great” was also a bit of a challenge for Terry https://t.co/R4KwY8kJey pic.twitter.com/z2a3XRhqNP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 20, 2025



“In London, Puka Nacua, great linebacker I mean gweat wide receiver. Gweat?” Bradshaw repeated with a chuckle as he questioned his own gaffe. “For the Rams was out with an ankle injury.”

Bradshaw got the position wrong and couldn’t say “great,” but against all odds, he named Puka Nacua correctly. Even though Bradshaw poked fun at his own mistake, Michael Strahan wasn’t going to let it go without mocking his colleague a bit more.

“And he was gweat? You said he was gweat? I tawt I taw a puddy tat. I did! I did!” Strahan joked, while Rob Gronkowski stared with a bit of a surprised look making it seem like he may not have caught the Tweety Bird reference.

Bradshaw’s misspeaks appear to be gaining more attention on social media in recent years. But for everyone who uses the mistakes as evidence that it might be time for the 77-year-old to think about retiring, they must not have been watching Fox the last few decades. You might not like the schtick, but Bradshaw mispronouncing names and words is a tale as old as Fox NFL Sunday.