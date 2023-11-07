Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Strahan juggles a lot of different TV shows, but he’s been noticeably absent for the last couple of weeks from all of them.

The Good Morning America co-host and Fox NFL Sunday analyst will apparently continue to miss time as he is dealing with a “personal family matter.”

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The former New York Giants star hasn’t appeared on GMA since Oct. 26 and also hasn’t been on NFL Sunday for the same amount of time. Host Curt Menefee said this past Sunday that Strahan wouldn’t be on the show, also saying that he was dealing with a “personal family matter.”

The last time the Pro Football Hall of Famer posted on social media was Oct. 25 when he was promoting The $100,000 Pyramid, yet another TV program that he is currently hosting.

“The fall is the busiest time of the year, between my weekday work for GMA and my weekends on Fox NFL Sunday,” Strahan told People in early October. “The days are action-packed, so I have to get my routine down and still have fun while we do it.”

Strahan has a son and daughter with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, as well as twin daughters with his second wife. He has reportedly been with his current partner, Kayla Quick, since 2015.

[New York Post]