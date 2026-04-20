Credit: Fox Sports

Somewhere in the Kansas Speedway infield on Sunday afternoon, Michael Jordan was trying to explain what he had just watched.

“This kid is on fire,” Jordan said after Tyler Reddick won the AdventHealth 400, his fifth victory in nine races. “I don’t even know what to say. I don’t know if I can cool him down. He is unbelievable.”

Michael Jordan continues to do interviews on Fox with all of the Tyler Reddick wins. pic.twitter.com/TnA1wLhCWs https://t.co/PvoyJUkPEG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2026

The person collecting those thoughts — the one with a microphone pointed at the greatest basketball player of all time — was Fox’s Jamie Little. Not NBC. Not anyone from the network’s basketball infrastructure that, per Jordan’s “special contributor” arrangement this season, was supposed to be the primary venue for his on-camera thoughts about the sporting world.

And yet. There Jordan was, standing in victory lane at Kansas, delivering what has become a reliable post-race soliloquy to Little, who has now interviewed him more often during 2026 NASCAR coverage than NBC has managed across an entire basketball season.

Sunday was also the first full day of the NBA Playoffs on NBC. The network had two first-round games — Pistons vs. Magic and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers — airing in the Sunday evening window. It was, in theory, exactly the moment NBC constructed the Jordan deal to serve.

The network’s arrangement with its “special contributor” has produced one pre-taped interview with Mike Tirico, which has since been portioned into four-minute increments under the banner “MJ: Insights to Excellence.” Tirico himself acknowledged earlier this year that the setup was probably not what audiences had envisioned. All told, Jordan’s NBC segments have amounted to roughly 16 minutes of conversation since October. He was more candid with Little in a single victory-lane interview than he has been across months of basketball programming on a network paying considerable sums for the privilege.

To be fair to NBC, the comparison only goes so far. Jordan is at these races because he owns the team. Little gets the interview(s) because she put in two years of relationship-building, not because NBC failed to. A controlled, pre-taped arrangement was probably always part of the deal, and the network wasn’t going to get off-the-cuff Jordan just by writing a check.

But that’s sort of the point. NBC did write a check, it announced a “special contributor,” and it let the audience fill in the blanks on what that meant. What they got was 16 minutes of conversation chopped into four-minute segments, and a co-branded banner that reads “MJ: Insights to Excellence.” Meanwhile, the most candid, spontaneous version of Michael Jordan in 2026 shows up in victory lane at Kansas Speedway, talking to a woman with a Fox microphone, every time Tyler Reddick crosses a finish line first.

Jordan still has a deal with NBC. The playoffs are still running. At some point this spring, he’ll presumably sit down again with Mike Tirico and say something interesting about basketball, and it’ll do just fine. But NBC sold a version of Jordan that it hasn’t delivered, and Fox seems to be getting the actual version.

At the rate Reddick is going, they’re going to have a lot of content.