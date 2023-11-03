Photo credit: FS1

Two weeks after Stephen A. Smith ranted about vibrators, Michael Irvin decided he couldn’t put his phone on vibrate, subsequently disturbing Skip Bayless.

Friday morning on FS1’s Undisputed, a cell phone started ringing. And if there was any doubt about whose phone it was, Irvin cleared that up real quick.



“Whoa, whoa, oh god!” Irvin said, seemingly flustered as his phone interrupted the segment alongside Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson. “I’m sorry guys.”

Attempting to have some fun with the brief disturbance, Bayless asked, “Is that Jerry calling?” referring to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Bayless appeared to get a look at Irvin’s phone as it was ringing, so maybe he saw Jerry’s name, although it seemed like the Undisputed host was just attempting to make light of the situation.

“Jerry calling you?” Johnson asked to echo Bayless.

Irvin, however, seemed in no mood to make jokes about his cell phone blunder. “It’s not Jerry, it’s not Jerry,” Irvin quickly responded, desperately attempting to get the show to just move on. “Just don’t worry…go, go. I apologize.”

If it wasn’t Jerry, then who was calling the Hall of Fame wide receiver that had him so flustered? The call occurred a few minutes after First Take went live at 10 a.m. ET so it couldn’t have been Stephen A. Smith. Although maybe Smith has a mole doing some dirty work to disrupt his rival over at FS1.

Bayless and Johnson were ready for some playful banter about Irvin’s cell phone going off, but The Playmaker seemed in no mood. There’s only one person who could have rattled Irvin with a phone call while he was sitting next to Bayless. Shannon Sharpe. Bayless will tolerate the sound of a phone ringing on his show, but he definitely won’t tolerate hearing the words “Shannon Sharpe” on Undisputed, potentially putting Irvin in a tough spot.

