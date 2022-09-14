On Tuesday, Micah Parsons no-showed an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed, the first of what was supposed to be a weekly, season-long engagement.

On Wednesday when talking to the media, Parsons said that he “didn’t think it was appropriate” to appear after Dak Prescott was injured during Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Micah Parsons on not appearing on that TV show on Tuesday following the #Cowboys loss: “I didn’t think it was appropriate to be on the show at that point. We just lost our starting QB. “… I think I need to be a leader now and that’s not on TV.” pic.twitter.com/ZbatSoMgHa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2022

Parsons followed up by saying there was a “miscommunication” between his representatives and Undisputed‘s producers.

Parsons also explained he chose to not appear ahead of time and says there was clearly a "miscommunication" between his representation and the show's producers. On to the Bengals. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2022

I think this whole idea was doomed from the get go, but it’s pretty wild that it short-circuited after Week 1. Sticking to occasional appearances is probably a way better plan, anyway.