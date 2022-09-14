FoxNFLBy Joe Lucia on

On Tuesday, Micah Parsons no-showed an appearance on FS1’s Undisputed, the first of what was supposed to be a weekly, season-long engagement.

On Wednesday when talking to the media, Parsons said that he “didn’t think it was appropriate” to appear after Dak Prescott was injured during Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Parsons followed up by saying there was a “miscommunication” between his representatives and Undisputed‘s producers.

I think this whole idea was doomed from the get go, but it’s pretty wild that it short-circuited after Week 1. Sticking to occasional appearances is probably a way better plan, anyway.

