Credit: Bailey Holiver-Imagn Images

In the ever-growing genre of media criticism, few have ever been as soft a target as Fox Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas. It has seemingly become a once-every-four-years tradition. Fox will begin its World Cup coverage. Americans will rediscover everything they despise about the professional shit-stirrer. And a deluge of thinkpieces will follow, ripping the former USMNT defender for his onslaught of hot takes and half-baked analysis.

This time, however, the criticism feels different. It feels harsher than normal. Publications are taking the gloves off when it comes to Lalas, perhaps justifiably.

Just last week, The Athletic’s star media reporter Andrew Marchand penned an acerbic column in which he wished Alexi Lalas never learned English. It’s the type of comment you’d be more likely to find in a Reddit thread than from one of the most prominent voices covering sports media.

On Sunday, The Guardian‘s Aaron Timms took the Lalas bashing a step further. “Lalas’s ubiquitousness every World Cup is American TV’s answer to the Iran war: no one wants it, everyone hates it, and as it drags on, it inevitably becomes a face-saving exercise in damage limitation,” Timms wrote, later adding, “The kind of trollish, hyperventilating garbage that Lalas specializes in is standard fare on sports cable, but it’s a weird fit for soccer, whose global reach compels a kind of analytical modesty.”

Trollish, hyperventilating garbage. Even considering the criticism-for-sport nature of most Lalas commentary, there’s been a particularly harsh tone struck by many in the media. For longtime soccer viewers in the United States, it simply feels like the pot has finally boiled over.

Lalas has been the sole constant in World Cup coverage on American television since ESPN’s presentation of the 2006 tournament in Germany. 20 years later, and his familiar position on the right side of viewers’ screens remains. With each successive four-year cycle, patience has worn progressively thinner. And this year, with Fox hiring ringers like Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović to join Lalas in the studio, it has become apparent to many the longtime broadcaster is out of his depth.

Already, there’s been several widely circulated moments showing an apparent disdain for Lalas by Henry and Ibrahimović. Prior to the United States’ game against Australia on Friday, Ibrahimović played into Lalas’s absence from the Los Angeles studio, saying, “You’re welcome, America.” (Lalas was on-site for the game in Seattle.)

Rebecca: “Chaps, Alexi left us” Zlatan: “Who? Rebecca: “Alexi will be back, Alexi will be back with us very soon” Thierry: “Your plan worked, Rebecca” Rebecca: “Don’t you bring me into this, no chance” Zlatan: “America, you’re welcome” lmaooooooooooooooooo [image or embed] — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) June 19, 2026 at 3:42 PM

It’s clearly no secret to Fox’s panelists how Lalas is viewed by the American public. Even host Rebecca Lowe sort of addressed the tension during a recent interview, insisting there is “a lot of respect” amongst the colleagues, despite suggestions to the contrary.

As The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis noted in a recent episode of The Press Box podcast, there are few individuals in the history of sports broadcasting to be as universally panned as Lalas. And the media is seizing on the moment.

Boston Globe columnist Chad Finn has been a regular Lalas critic throughout the tournament, recently highlighting for his publication the unusual joy Henry and Ibrahimović have displayed while playing jokes at Lalas’s expense. Former USMNT player Jermaine Jones, who has been working as an analyst for ESPN during the World Cup, asked if Lalas was “finally getting a taste of his own medicine.”

Is Alexi Lalas finally getting a taste of his own medicine? I almost feel bad for him. Almost. For years, he’s been the one throwing punches with his opinions. Now he’s sitting next to Zlatan and Thierry Henry, and every take seems to come with an immediate counterpunch. Part… — Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) June 20, 2026

“For years, he’s been the one throwing punches with his opinions. Now he’s sitting next to Zlatan and Thierry Henry, and every take seems to come with an immediate counterpunch,” Jones wrote on social media.

It bears repeating just how unusual this kind of rhetoric is towards an active broadcaster. Lalas remains front-and-center on Fox’s World Cup coverage almost every single day, offering his opinions on the biggest matches of the tournament. Yet, the total lack of respect he has among the chattering class and fans alike makes watching his appearances a bizarre experience.

Asked if it believed the near-universal nature of the media’s reaction to Lalas was fair, Fox did not respond to request for comment.

At this point, it’s fair to question if Fox is simply embracing his status as the ultimate heel. Has the network chosen to keep Lalas omnipresent purely for the sake of generating reaction? Because finding anyone who will defend Lalas on the merits of his ability has been more difficult than locating Bigfoot.

As it stands, Lalas is a provocateur and, more recently, a jester for Henry and Ibrahimović to poke fun at. If that’s his value, then his inclusion in Fox’s coverage is a disservice to viewers, and the media pile-on is justified. With still a month to go in this World Cup, there’s a lot more of Lalas to be had. And perhaps a lot more media criticism to come.