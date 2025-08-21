Matt Leinart (left) listens to Urban Meyer during FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show at Texas Tech University, Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Once upon a time, Matt Leinart was seen as someone that had all the potential in the world to be a star at the NFL level. But ultimately, things didn’t work out that way. And now, the former NFL quarterback turned Fox college football analyst is simply seen by Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based virtual assistant, as someone who “didn’t amount to much” as a professional.

Leinart has remained busy in his post-playing career, serving as a regular on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. And while Leinart’s second-oldest son, Cayden, now sees his dad as a successful college football analyst, he was seemingly curious to learn more about his father.

In a post on X, Leinart shared a video of his son asking Alexa who Matt Leinart was. And Alexa provided a detailed response, which even relayed information on his excellent collegiate career at USC, and had a rather harsh critique of his professional career.

“Matt Leinart was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at USC and a top-10 NFL Draft pick,” read Alexa after being prompted the question about Leinart. “But his pro career didn’t amount to much.”

Alexa was hard on me…. Damn! pic.twitter.com/MPkxHk5H5a — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 19, 2025

While harsh, the description is perhaps an accurate one given the fact that Leinart ultimately only started 18 games throughout his six-year NFL career, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns during his time in the league. But thankfully, Leinart was able to have a laugh over the description from Alexa. So clearly, his professional career seems to be water under the bridge at this point.

On the bright side, Matt Leinart is certainly on a trajectory to have a far better broadcasting career than an NFL career.

In addition to his role on Big Noon Kickoff, Leinart has also hosted the Throwbacks podcast alongside Jerry Ferrara for the past year. And with Big Noon Kickoff set to undergo a significant transformation with Dave Portnoy being introduced into the fold, perhaps the show can serve as a true rival to ESPN’s College GameDay in the battle for supremacy of being the No. 1 college football pregame show.