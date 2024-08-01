Credit: The Rich Eisen Show

New England Patriots super fan and Boston native Matt Damon may know seven-time NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady personally, but he’s just as excited as anyone to see Brady in the NFL on FOX booth this fall.

Discussing Brady’s jump to broadcasting on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Damon detailed why he has high hopes for Brady being able to show his football IQ and likable personality as an announcer.

Damon likened Brady’s potential as an analyst to CBS color commentator Tony Romo, who knew not only what play calls were coming and how a QB was thinking in different game situations, but also the chess matches between coaches and players down to down.

“I just think of Romo, the year that he came right off of the field and into the booth,” Damon said. “That level of understanding of the game and the ways, the moves people are putting on each other, Tom understands every single defense. He’s just played against everything for decades. So I can’t wait to hear him, I think he’s going to be just great.”

Damon said The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix allowed the legendary QB to get a refresh with his former coaches and teammates while reintroducing himself to sports fans.

Now, Damon believes the Fox gig will allow audiences to get to know Brady more deeply as a person and athlete rather than just the enemy on the other side of the gridiron.

“For anyone who knows him off the field, he is the nicest guy, and so people have been rooting against him,” Damon said. “The majority of people tuning in have been rooting against him for years, they’re going to see that too. And I think it’s impossible not to love that guy once you spend a little bit of time with him … I’m going to watch whatever games he’s broadcasting because it’s going to be fun.”

Brady will make his debut on Fox on Sept. 8 in Cleveland, where the Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys.

