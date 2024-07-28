Photo Credit: Fox

Two of Massachusetts’ best-known actors, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were on hand at Fenway Park for Saturday’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. During their visit to the broadcast booth in the second inning, they were partially on the call for a memorable play — that was very nearly even more memorable.

Fenway Park, of course, has many odd quirks. One of those quirks is the very short wall in right field — which came into play in the top of the second inning. Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu tracked the ball down and leaped to catch it, crashing into the seats.

“He leaps up into the crowd and he held on,” play-by-play man Adam Amin yelled. Amin then shifted his tone, expressing some doubt that the catch was made. “He held on, seemingly, for the catch, still waiting for confirmation on it. If he dropped it it’s a home run. If he held on, it’s an out. And now, the first base umpire out to look, it was Nick Mahrley, and he’s gonna say ‘home run.’ He could not hold on. My goodness.”

Of course, Damon and Affleck also weighed in.

“He took a hit there,” Damon said.

“That’s a hell of an effort,” Affleck added. “That’s a great effort.”

“That’s a hell of an effort. That’s a great effort.” Casey Affleck on the call as Wilyer Abreu just misses what would have been a spectacular HR robbery. pic.twitter.com/YZjuoZzm2C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 27, 2024

“This is one of the most unbelievable efforts,” Smoltz said. “He’s got it in his glove. But then he hits the seat.”

“He hits his head,” Damon added.

“Oh, my gosh, you’re right,” Amin said. “And you see him grab the back of his head with the left hand.”

“Unlike football, the ground can’t cause a fumble,” Smoltz added. “But in this case, you gotta come up with the ball. This is [an] unbelievable effort.”

Amin then showed Damon and Affleck their reactions to the play, likening them to “A couple of kids. A couple of fans sitting in the seats again.”

