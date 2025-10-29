Screen grab: ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

Mark Schlereth wants you to pay the price for traveling in inappropriate footwear.

The Fox Sports NFL analyst made that much clear in a recent appearance on the You Better You Bet podcast. Host Nick Kostos prompted Schlereth with a rather innocuous question: “Non-football related. Out of all of the things happening in your life right now, Stink, what makes you the most annoyed? What pisses you off the most? Something non-football in your life.”

“I’m like, I’m the happiest go luckiest guy you’ll ever meet in your entire life,” Schlereth replied. “I will say one thing that irritates me is — see, now I’m telling on myself — people that don’t know how to travel. Like, nobody wants to see your feet in flip-flops on a plane. Not one person. Nobody wants to see you in a tank top with your armpits hanging out. Not like that, like that drives me insane. Have some couth about you and, you know, dress appropriately. Put on a pair of shoes.”

Fair enough. But here’s where things got weird. Kostos asked if these uncouth travelers should face the ultimate punishment.

“Should the people in flip-flops on airplanes, should they be executed?” Kostos escalated.

“Well, I don’t know about that,” Schlereth answered as most listeners breathed a sigh of relief. “But I always pee on the floor to make sure, I’ve seen people walk in socks in the bathroom, I always pee on the floor to make sure if you walk in in socks, you’re getting urine on your feet.”

“Awesome stuff, Stink. We’ll talk to you next week,” Kostos said to wrap the segment.

First off, brilliant technique on that interview. No notes.

Second, can we talk a bit about the word couth? Oxford defines the word as “good manners, refinement.” Now, I can see two schools of thought here, the obvious one being that urinating on the floor is is extraordinarily uncouth, bordering on savagery in an airplane lavatory. However, maybe Schlereth is completely bespoke in this regard. Maybe he realizes that most people agree with him. That most of his fellow passengers do not want rank ass feet stinking up the whole entire cabin. In Schlereth’s mind, pissing on the floor is him doing his small part to restore decorum to the skies. He’s actually encouraging couth one wet sock at a time.

Is Stink justified? We’ll let you be the judge.