Former Fox Sports NFL analyst Mark Sanchez hasn’t said much since a shocking altercation between him and a 69-year-old truck driver left him with critical stab wounds back in October. Sanchez has since been charged with a felony for his role in the altercation and awaits trial.

Other than some brief remarks to local media after being processed in an Indiana jail several days after his arrest, Sanchez has kept a low profile. On Friday, the former New York Jets quarterback reemerged on social media, posting a couple pictures of his family along with a message of gratitude.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” the post read. “I’m just grateful—to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids. Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season.”

Last month, Sanchez was officially let go by Fox Sports. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has since been hired as his full-time replacement.

The family of Mark Sanchez released a statement following his firing from Fox, saying the situation was “understandably disappointing” but that their focus remains on his health and recovery.

In addition to the multiple criminal charges Sanchez faces, the victim has also filed a civil lawsuit against the former broadcaster, his former employer, and the restaurant, St. Elmo Steak House, which the suit alleges overserved Sanchez, leading to his aggressive behavior.