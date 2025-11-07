Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Sanchez’s time with Fox Sports has come to an end.

The network confirmed to TMZ Sports on Friday that it is no longer employing Sanchez, a month after the former NFL quarterback was arrested and charged with felony battery following a violent altercation in Indianapolis that left him critically wounded.

“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network,” a Fox Sports spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

By this point, the Oct. 4 incident has been well documented. Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to call the Raiders-Colts game, got into an early morning confrontation with 69-year-old delivery driver Perry Tole over a parking spot at a downtown hotel.

According to court documents and security footage, Sanchez confronted Tole over where he’d parked his delivery truck at a hotel loading dock. The situation escalated quickly. Video shows Sanchez throwing Tole toward a wall and to the ground before running off. Tole used pepper spray, then a knife, telling police he thought Sanchez was going to kill him.

Tole suffered a severe laceration that penetrated all the way through his left cheek. Sanchez was found shortly after at a nearby bar with stab wounds to his upper right torso. He spent a week in the hospital in critical condition.

Despite being the one stabbed, Sanchez was the only person arrested. He was charged in his hospital bed with one count of Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury, plus three misdemeanors: battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. The felony alone carries a potential sentence of one to six years in prison.

Tole also sued Sanchez and Fox Sports in civil court, seeking unspecified damages for what his attorneys call permanent disfigurement from the altercation.

Fox kept Sanchez off the air immediately after the incident. Brady Quinn and Mark Schlereth rotated into his spot alongside Adam Amin as it became increasingly obvious Sanchez wasn’t coming back. The network’s silence on his status lasted right up until Friday’s announcement.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Drew Brees would be joining Fox Sports as a full-time NFL analyst, starting Nov. 16. Brees will work with Amin — Sanchez’s former partner. Whether Fox had already decided to move on from Sanchez before Brees became available, or whether Brees’ hiring accelerated the decision, is unclear. Either way, Fox now has its replacement locked in.

Sanchez’s broadcasting career had been on an upward trajectory before October. He joined Fox in 2015 as a college football analyst and eventually worked his way into an NFL role.

The former Jets quarterback’s trial is set to be televised. Judge James Osborn approved the use of cameras in the courtroom after taking over the case from Judge Jennifer Prinz Harrison, who recused herself without explanation.

At least for now, Sanchez’s broadcasting career appears to be over. Whether his freedom survives the trial remains to be seen.