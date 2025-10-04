Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Fox NFL analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed and was in stable condition at a hospital after an incident in downtown Indianapolis.

Hours later, Indianapolis police have released a statement that “Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.”

After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident. Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives. Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. IMPD does not release probable cause affidavits. Those must be obtained from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office or Marion County Clerk’s Office.

More details have emerged, according to Sam Maurer of Fox 59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis.

One individual involved in the incident claims that they were acting in self-defense with a knife, and Sanchez “was the aggressor in the incident.” That individual reportedly has “significant injuries.” Additionally, Sanchez reportedly “wasn’t cooperative with responding police officers.”

According to information obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the individual who allegedly stabbed Sanchez is claiming self-defense while calling the former NFL quarterback the aggressor in the encounter. According to this source, the stabbing took place near Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery. Sanchez was allegedly stabbed in the chest, taken to the hospital for surgery, and is the individual listed as being in critical condition by police, sources say. The second individual also reportedly had “significant injuries” and claimed Sanchez was the aggressor in the incident and that he was merely defending himself with a knife. According to FOX59/CBS4 sources, Sanchez wasn’t cooperative with responding police officers. The second individual involved in the incident reportedly told police he was making a food delivery when Sanchez told him to leave and that he couldn’t park in the alley. The victim claimed Sanchez became aggressive and used pepper spray. This is when the individual claimed to stab Sancehz in self-defense.

Sanchez was set to call Sunday afternoon’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium as a color commentator for Fox. Brady Quinn will reportedly step in for Sanchez to call the game for Fox alongside Chris Myers.

The 38-year-old also played eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback, most notably with the New York Jets, who drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft after he starred for USC in college.