Say your goodbyes and savor Skip Bayless while you can, because Friday is reportedly the 72-year-old’s last day at FS1.

Last month, the New York Post reported FS1 would be parting ways with Bayless later this summer. And according to former FS1 talent Marcellus Wiley, the end is now. Thursday night, Wiley announced on his podcast that Friday is slated to be Bayless’ final day on Undisputed after nearly eight years with the network.

“I was given information that tomorrow (Friday) will be Skip Bayless’s last day on FS1,” Wiley said. “What’s interesting about this departure is, other than the news, the headlines, how anti-climactic it is in terms of nothing publicly has been said by Skip Bayless. Nothing making headlines. And frankly, internally, a lot of people in the building are saying, ‘we’re not talking about it either.’ Maybe that’s by design, or maybe that’s by residue.”

Bayless and FS1 have not confirmed the New York Post’s reporting, but they haven’t denied it either. In the weeks since the report, Bayless has continued to host Undisputed and his weekly podcast, making no mention of his future, or lack thereof, with FS1. There has been no swan song, no celebration, no resistance, no pushback, no vow to find another platform. Just more takes about LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys.

This has to be an awkward ending for Bayless. For a person who claims he never lost a debate and consistently touts the importance of winning, Bayless has been defeated. Exactly one year ago, Bayless was attempting to retool Undisputed, but the decision to part ways with Shannon Sharpe has proved to be an epic failure. Since exiting FS1, Sharpe’s platform has continued to grow, while Undisputed’s ratings have tanked, and Bayless’s bravado has disappeared.

Bayless doesn’t have many fans begging him to stay, even those who used to hate-watch have seemingly disappeared. The self-proclaimed “most hated man in sports media” might be going quietly, but the lack of attention is loud.

Love him or hate him, Bayless spent decades as one of the most prominent opinionators in sports. Few people watched or read Bayless because they enjoyed his opinions or character. But many people watched because they couldn’t look away from whatever outrageous thing he had to say next about LeBron, the Cowboys or Tim Tebow.

This current unceremonious ending shouldn’t make you forget that he’s had one of the most recognizable media careers in sports history.

But everyone has an expiration date, particularly those who recycle the same act over and over and over again. Bayless is like Billy Joel without the fanbase. And while the infamous hot-take artist may have the same opinions as he did five or ten years ago, the theatrics and performer in Bayless has dissipated without Sharpe.

Bayless will almost certainly resurface to prove there’s still a market for debating LeBron James vs Michael Jordan. Whether that’s through an independent podcast or another sports outlet remains to be seen, but the days of a network counting on him to be a pillar are long gone.

