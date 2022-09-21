FS1 launched its new lineup of studio shows earlier this month and noticeably absent was Marcellus Wiley. For the first time since exiting Speak for Yourself, Wiley spoke candidly about his broadcasting career in a feature conducted by Brian Noe of Barrett Sports Media.

Wiley played 10 years in the NFL, but his media career spans much longer, featuring stops on radio and television for ESPN and Fox Sports. Currently, Wiley remains under contract with Fox. After talks to join First Things First fell through, the former defensive end said he has a new FS1 show in the works that will air twice weekly, but didn’t offer too many details on the format.

Wiley did, however, speak openly to BSM about the various co-hosts he’s worked with throughout his more than two decades in media. When asked to name the co-host he most enjoyed working with, Wiley had a blunt characterization of Michelle Beadle.

“Beadle’s so close, but man, she’s a firecracker too,” Wiley told Noe. “One day Beadle coming in and you’re, aww, look out, mama mad. We used to always say mama mad, and then that wasn’t the day.”

I think that quote was intended as a compliment, but referring to a former female co-worker as a “firecracker” is an interesting choice of adjective. It’s one that, without knowing their relationship, could also be viewed as an unbecoming slight. While Wiley wouldn’t ultimately select Beadle as the co-host he enjoyed working with most, he did name her before anyone else, so there must be some aspect of fun when working with the former ESPN host and current podcaster.

“I don’t want to keep Max-ing it out, but let me think, most fun,” Wiley continued. “Charissa is like the best hang. Charissa Thompson, it’s like, oh, we’re working? You forgot. I’ll probably go Charissa because your shoulders are always down with Charissa. She works the room and she just keeps it light.”

The reason Wiley didn’t want to keep “Max-ing it out” was because he already labeled Max Kellerman the smartest host he ever worked with. Kellerman surely agrees, Jason Whitlock surely doesn’t.

Most of Wiley’s former co-hosts are now leading their own shows. Kellerman on ESPN, Whitlock with The Blaze, Beadle at The Athletic, and Emmanuel Acho starring on the latest installment of Speak for Yourself, rebranded as Speak. According to Wiley, he’s looking to move on from the debate show format. To his credit, there’s certainly an open space for that on a weekday television slate already loaded with firecrackers like Skip Bayless, Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd.

