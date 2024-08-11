Saturday was a big day in the athletic careers of both USWNT star Mallory Swanson and her husband, Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson. Fox commemorated the achievements of both — but made a glaring mistake in the process.

Swanson (Dansby) picked up his 1,000th career base hit on Saturday as his Cubs defeated their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox, 3-1. That came hours after his wife, Mallory, scored the only goal in the contest, leading the USWNT to victory over Brazil and a gold medal in the women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

During the broadcast of Saturday’s game between the Cubs and White Sox, Fox put up a graphic honoring the “Golden Power Couple.” Unfortunately, the graphic used a photo of another USWNT member, Sophia Smith, instead of Swanson.

Here’s the original mistake, which showed a picture of Swanson’s USWNT teammate, Sophia Smith.pic.twitter.com/f5b6eGlUJF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2024

Oops.

Later in the broadcast, the “Golden Power Couple” graphic was back. Fortunately, this graphic had the right person’s picture.

The USWNT star was identified as “The Real” Mallory Swanson.

Kevin Kugler and AJ Pierzynski acknowledge the mistake of an earlier graphic that misidentified USWNT player Mallory Swanson.pic.twitter.com/Ju2obv0xCW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 11, 2024

“This is the portion of the program where we off a mea culpa,” play-by-play man Kevin Kugler said. “Dansby Swanson has had a big night. Not as big a night as his wife, Mallory Swanson. We let A.J. Pierzynski do one graphic tonight and he puts the wrong picture up of Mallory Swanson.”

[Photo Credit: Fox]