Jerry Jones again finds himself in the football media space after shocking everyone by dealing star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. While many were surprised by the move, hip-hop icon Lil Wayne saw the writing on the wall that Parsons would eventually move on from the Cowboys based on an interaction he had with the four-time Pro Bowler several years ago.

Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.), a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, appeared on Friday’s edition of FS1’s First Things First to discuss the trade. He recalled how Parsons had told him several years ago that he and Jerry Jones had a less-than-ideal relationship.

“Man, it’s beautiful,” said Lil Wayne when asked to share his thoughts on the trade. “I have a personal opinion about it, a personal reason why I’m not too surprised about it. I’d like to label it shockingly beautiful. I remember Micah was at my house a few years ago. As soon as he got to the crib, I greeted him and I started talking about Jerry (Jones). I made a comment, something like, ‘You are the golden son. You are the golden child.’

“He stopped me right there. He was like, ‘Nah, me and Jerry… I’m not one of those type of Cowboys.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? Jerry likes you. You can go out there and blow the world up and still come back on that team.’ He said, ‘Yeah, our relationship ain’t like that.’ That always stuck with me. That always stuck out to me.”

Packers Superfan Lil Wayne says he wasn’t too surprised the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons after what Micah told him a few years back about Jerry Jones: “Our relationship… it ain’t like that.” – @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/tISSPCvJ4z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 29, 2025

Lil Wayne’s comments are far different than what Parsons had been saying publicly over the past few years about his commitment to the Cowboys organization. Even in his statement on social media to Cowboys fans after being dealt, Parsons said that he “never wanted this chapter to end.”

Given the fact that Jerry Jones disrespected Parsons at every turn, even calling him “Michael Parsons” following the trade, it’s not exactly hard to see how Micah Parsons and his agent decided enough was enough.