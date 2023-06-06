That didn’t take long.

Fox Sports has reportedly found someone to serve as Shannon Sharpe’s replacement on Undisputed, or at least on a trial-run basis. Once Sharpe takes his contractual buyout from Fox Sports, LeSean McCoy is expected to have an extended audition alongside Skip Bayless, according to intel gathered by Mike McCarthy and A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

McCoy, who starred with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills during a 12-year career, retired from the NFL in 2021. He joined Fox Sports last September and has served as a co-host alongside Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor on FS1’s Speak, which airs Monday-Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

According to Front Office Sports, McCoy isn’t the only internal candidate that Fox Sports is looking at. McCoy’s co-hosts, Acho and Taylor, are also candidates to replace Sharpe, who is set to exit Undisputed after the NBA Finals. So is Nick Wright, co-host of First Things First. If Fox Sports were to look outside of FS1, other candidates mentioned by Front Office Sports include ESPN’s Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and NFL Network/ESPN’s Michael Irvin.

As McCarthy previously reported, the 70-year-old Bayless will have the “final say,” with the network granting him carte blanche to handpick his new teammate. Dan Le Batard of Meadowlark Media offered “good luck” to Fox Sports and whoever it finds to put opposite Bayless and all he represents. And that very well could be McCoy.

