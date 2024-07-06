Photo Credit: FS1

Back-to-back Super Bowl championships have led to many in the sports media realm beginning to call the Kansas City Chiefs a “dynasty”. And as far as FS1 NFL analyst LeSean McCoy is concerned, the Chiefs have nothing to worry about in terms of competition within their conference.

On FS1’s Speak, the topic of which AFC team could be the “biggest threat” to the Chiefs’ reign of dominance throughout the conference in each of the last two seasons.

Ric Bucher said that he believed that the Cincinnati Bengals will be the Chiefs’ biggest threat this coming season, largely because of their recent success in head-to-head matchups.

His colleague, LeSean McCoy had a different take on the matter, saying that there are no teams in the AFC that are a threat to the defending champions.

“I feel like we aren’t putting enough respect on the Chiefs,” said McCoy. “Like, we’re talking about the Kansas City Chiefs. Do we know that? We’re talking about the Chiefs, champions, right? About to be a three-peat? That’s what they are fighting for?

“The Chiefs were winning with all these special players. Then they get rid of Tyreek Hill, right? Nobody thought they would go back to the championship again. Then they do it again. Then this year, their team wasn’t that good to me. We were talking about the Chiefs looking so bad. And then, they win it again and we’re back in the same spot again.

“We do this every single year and I’m tired of it. I will not be fooled. Every year, we ask who will be the biggest threat for the Chiefs. And we always throw these teams around. We always do this. And what do the Chiefs do? They win, and they win, and they win again. Me myself, LeSean McCoy, I am not going to sit up here and play this game with the big dogs. There is no threat to the Chiefs.”

The Chiefs are obviously the frontrunners in the AFC and deserve all the respect they get. But to say that there are no threats in the AFC is certainly disrespectful to the top echelon of the conference.

Keep in mind, there is an alternate scenario where Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass doesn’t miss a 44-yard field goal in the final two minutes of the AFC Divisional Round this past season. Who knows how that game could have gone if he had made the kick and the game had gone to overtime?

The Cincinnati Bengals also profile to be a pretty big threat to the Chiefs. And that’s especially true with a returning Joe Burrow coming back into the mix.

LeSean McCoy also has a pretty lengthy relationship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid throughout his NFL career. So could McCoy be a bit biased in his assessment of the AFC?

Possibly, but regardless, McCoy is rolling with the favorites in the AFC. So it will sure be interesting to see how things shake out in the conference this coming season.

