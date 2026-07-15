Credit: Fox

When you have professional athletes mic’d up for a three-hour, live sporting event, the odds are high that a word or two will slip by that the television network hoped would not.

During the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, for example, then-White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks had an expletive-filled inning heard on the Fox broadcast while closing the game out for the American League.

On Tuesday night’s 2026 MLB All-Star Game telecast at Citizens Bank Park, it was certainly tamer than the Hendriks-led language, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber still dropped an F-bomb that was heard on Fox.

In the bottom of the third inning, Schwarber was up to bat while Fox announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz tried to ask him questions.

“Are you enjoying this Philadelphia All-Star experience?” Davis asked Schwarber after the slugger fouled off the first offering from Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Wacha.

Schwarber couldn’t hear the question, as his earpiece had fallen out.

“Whatever, f*ck it,” Schwarber said as he struggled to find his earpiece.

“Whatever, fuck it” Kyle Schwarber was having some issues with his earpiece pic.twitter.com/gLpNLUXWXA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 15, 2026

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers helped Schwarber locate the earpiece, and some laughter was heard from the booth and the field.

“We’re good,” Schwarber told Davis after getting the earpiece back in place. “We’re good. Technology break. Got to love the game. Let’s go.”

“You got us?” Davis asked. “That’s amazing poise.”

“I wish I didn’t miss that one,” the Home Run Derby runner-up added about the first pitch that he fouled off.