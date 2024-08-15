Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kristin Juszczyk became a fashion icon in the football world last season when she made custom outfits for the likes of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Taylor Lautner, which went viral. Now, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is dealing with the downside of being in the sports limelight.

Kristin called out Fox News on Thursday over what she called a “loaded headline” about her turning down a request from Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year for a custom jacket. In several posts on her Instagram story, Juszczyk clarified that she was simply overloaded coming off a busy NFL season—not that she spurned Harris for political reasons.

However, a Fox News headline covering the situation stated that Juszczyk “shut down” Harris’ request.

“This is a completely loaded headline,” Juszczyk wrote on her story Thursday. “If you read the article I say that I had no help last year so I couldn’t fulfill any last minute request!”

The crazy part of the mix-up is that Juszczyk did, in fact, participate in an interview with Fox News Digital. So the headline came from her own direct comments, and Fox ratcheted up the language.

“Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff,” she told Fox’s Ryan Morik. “There was just no time. But that’s always a funny story that stuck out to me. I’m like, ‘This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House.'”

While saying Juszczyk “shut down” Harris is not overtly political, it paints Juszczyk as anti-Harris rather than simply a busy businesswoman.

Leave it to Fox to drum up controversy where there isn’t any.

[Kristin Juszczyk on Instagram via SF Gate]