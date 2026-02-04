Credit: All the Smoke

Keyshawn Johnson’s phone wouldn’t stop ringing.

He’d just landed in Mexico for a family vacation, and Mark Silverman, the president of Fox Sports, was calling before Johnson even had his bags.

Johnson already knew what Silverman was about to tell him. Production staff had called while Johnson was still in the air and told him everything. Fox Sports had just eliminated three shows in one sweep. Speak, The Facility, and Breakfast Ball were all canceled. Everyone who worked on those shows — digital, graphics, wardrobe, makeup — had been called into a meeting that morning and told they had 30 days left. Johnson was hearing about his show getting canceled from people who’d just lost their jobs.

Johnson played along on the call, acting like Silverman was breaking the news even though production staff had already given him every detail. Then Johnson asked the question he already knew the answer to. Was Fox eliminating everything? All the shows? Silverman confirmed it and gave Johnson the explanation Fox was going with. The ratings weren’t good.

The former New York Jets wide receiver didn’t buy it, but he wasn’t going to argue about ratings while standing in an airport with his family waiting to start their vacation.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, it was a decision. The ratings weren’t good,'” Johnson revealed during a recent episode of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Even though I know the ratings was fine. I’m going to play the corporate game with you. You’re playing it with me. I’m going to play it back with you.”

The warning signs had been there the night before Johnson left for Mexico. Fox held an end-of-year dinner for the production staff before summer break, one of those celebrations where everyone gets together before going on vacation. Johnson noticed that several executives didn’t show up. Something felt off, but he figured it meant changes were coming for other people. Maybe they weren’t going to renew Joy Taylor’s contract. Maybe they’d shuffle the shows around. Fox had been ordering suits for him, and everything seemed normal with his job, so Johnson assumed whatever was happening wouldn’t touch him.

He was wrong about that.

Fox eliminated 60% of its daytime studio lineup in one sweeping move, less than three months after firing longtime content head Charlie Dixon in April 2025 following two lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Dixon had launched all three of those shows as part of his vision for FS1’s daytime programming. And within months of his departure, Fox wiped them out entirely.

Johnson spent the rest of his vacation in Mexico processing what had just happened and calling his agent to work through the contract details. He was still under deal with Fox, which meant the network never actually announced he was gone. They only said the shows were canceled. Fox never said Johnson was out. They just said the programming was changing, and Johnson happened to be part of the changes.

A lot of people assumed the cancellations had something to do with Joy Taylor’s legal situation. Taylor was named as a defendant in January 2025 in a lawsuit filed by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who alleged that Taylor contributed to a hostile work environment and used intimate relationships with men at the company to advance her career. Taylor was briefly sidelined in February and March before returning to Speak, but by July, both she and the show were gone. Johnson made clear on All the Smoke that’s not why Fox eliminated the shows. Fox got rid of everything, not just Speak.

“A lot of people think the falling out had to do with the Joy situation, and that’s not true,” he said. “Whatever happened with my girl Joy and the rumors and all of those sorts of things, that’s not why they got rid of the shows, because they got rid of all the shows. All the sh*t, right? They didn’t just get rid of Speak. They got rid of everything.”

Johnson’s path to that moment on the phone with Silverman had been rocky from the start. He’d joined FS1 in August 2023 after settling out of a five-year, $18 million contract with ESPN. Fox put him on the revamped version of Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, and Rachel Nichols. The show quickly became unrecognizable from what it had been with Shannon Sharpe.

Fox moved Johnson to Speak with Joy Taylor and Paul Pierce in September 2024 after Skip Bayless’ exit, but that didn’t work either. Taylor had spent years establishing herself as a strong host on The Herd and earlier versions of Speak, but the chemistry between her, Johnson, and Pierce never developed. Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen wrote that the trio struggled to find topics or tones they connected on, with Pierce emerging as the clear weak link. Less than a year later, Johnson was in Mexico, learning the show had been canceled.

The vacation that got interrupted by Silverman’s call ended up being the start of something else for Johnson. Six months away from television to figure out what he actually wanted next instead of just taking whatever job was available. Other networks reached out immediately with opportunities. Johnson could have jumped right back in. He chose not to.

“There was opportunities out there,” Johnson said. “People wanted me to dive right in immediately. But I’m like, I’m good. Let me just take a break because I know the opportunity is going to be there. So I’m not really in a rush to do anything because it’s got to be the right situation.”

Johnson has been in the media long enough to know his value. He’s played at the highest level. He’s worked across multiple networks. He’s done this long enough to wait for the right situation instead of chasing whatever’s available.

“I’ve been doing this media thing for a long time, man,” Johnson said. “And at the top of my game, the best, as far as I’m concerned, the best to do it. Because I don’t come with no fugazi sh*t like a lot of these other dudes that be out there talking. Mine be real to the point, true assessment, whether it’s on the hardwood or whether it’s on the football field, whether it’s on the baseball diamond. This is what I truly see. I understand because I played all three sports.”

“I don’t want to be doing the whole every two years with a different network,” he added. “I’m not doing that no more. I’m just not going to do it no more, never mind. Because if you don’t see the talent and understand what the talent is all the way around. Not just the talent talking about football or sport, but the talent in life in general…Some people just be thinking about the sports, but I can talk to you about anything in the world that’s going on. And if you don’t see that as an executive and a producer, then you go ahead and go deal with some old suckers. That’s how I look at it.”