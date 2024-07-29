Photo credit: FS1

As Skip Bayless lives out his final days on FS1, Undisputed might be turning into the wild wild west of sports TV shows.

Not quite, but Keyshawn Johnson did accidentally drop and S-bomb Monday morning while sitting across from Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed.

The blunder occurred during a discussion about Kevin Durant. Bayless was praising the NBA superstar, while Johnson attempted to claim their Undisputed co-host Paul Pierce would have fared similarly if he had the benefit of playing alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors.



“You don’t think he could do the same sh*t?” Johnson asked of Pierce before quickly amending the question with, “I mean the same stuff.”

With sports hosts regularly going back and forth between no holds barred podcasts and the restrictions placed on television, it’s surprising this doesn’t happen more. This one was a rather harmless mistake. No one was injured by the taping of Johnson’s S-bomb Monday morning.

Let’s face it, with The Pat McAfee Show airing largely unfiltered aside from a few F-bombs on ESPN, sports media and TV audiences should be starting to become immune to the occasional swear word making its way onto cable. And if McAfee’s show hasn’t paved the way for “sh*t” to get dropped on TV, Pierce certainly did earlier this year when he surprised Bayless with his own blunder on Undisputed.

