Kevin Harvick is no stranger to broadcasting. He’s called NASCAR Xfinity Series races and he worked the Busch Clash and Daytona Duel races earlier this month.

But as Harvick prepared for Monday’s Daytona 500, many fans wondered how the new NASCAR on Fox analyst would perform under the spotlight in the sport’s marquee event.

Fans are in agreement: Harvick nailed his first regular season race in the NASCAR Cup Series booth.

It didn’t take long before Harvick checked in with some insight. After a multi-car accident erupted just a few laps into the race, Harvick broke down the cause.

Everyone expected Harvick to make a seamless transition from the race car to the booth. When the former Cup Series champion revealed last year he’d be joining the NASCAR on Fox team, Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised the move.

“I think that’s a great move. I think he’s a good analyst, and I think he’ll balance that booth out,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’m excited about that. And Kevin has driven this new car. So he’s going to bring a ton of great analysis about exactly what this car feels like for the drivers. And so that’s critical for the booth.”

True to that prediction, Harvick talked several times about the nuances of the draft as it pertains to the new cars.

The good reviews on X (formerly Twitter) rolled in for Harvick during and after the Daytona 500.

Great job by @KevinHarvick in the booth so far. Gives me Ned Jarrett vibes in terms of his knowledge, connection with the booth and calmness too.#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 @ThePodiumFinish — Rob Tiongson (@RobTiongson) February 19, 2024

Strange to be looking at the Daytona 500 leaderboard and @KevinHarvick name not there. But, he’s doing a good job from the booth! — Noble Road (@noble_road) February 19, 2024

Excellent analysis by Kevin Harvick breaking down how that wreck started. — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) February 19, 2024

Kevin Harvick is a gem in the booth. #DAYTONA500 — Nick Geddes (@NickGeddesNews) February 19, 2024

[Photo Credit: NASCAR on Fox]