It’s no secret that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been quick to respond to criticism on social media in the past. And on Monday, he did just that after spotting a hypothetical question from FS1 personality Keyshawn Johnson on Undisputed.

Johnson, who was joined by Skip Bayless and Paul Pierce on Undisputed, debated whether they would rather have Durant or LeBron James in a “winner-take-all” game.

The former NFL standout sided with James over Durant, using his co-host, Paul Pierce in a hypothetical example to prove his point. He did so by saying that Pierce also could have won two championships with the Golden State Warriors if he were theoretically in the exact same situation as Durant was.

“If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson, Draymond (Green), and Steph Curry, you don’t think he could do the same s***? He would do the same thing,” said Johnson.

Durant noticed this on social media and fired a dig back toward Johnson’s professional football career, saying that the Jets hypothetically would have been better off selecting the likes of Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Marvin Harrison, or Eddie George in the same 1996 NFL Draft where Johnson went No. 1 overall to New York.

“If the Jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis, or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off,” wrote Durant on X. “I hate hypotheticals.”

Durant’s point here is a logical one. The problem with Johnson’s question posed on Monday’s show is that we will simply never know whether or not the Warriors would have indeed looked the same with Pierce instead of Durant.

What we do know is that Durant was a fantastic fit on Golden State, which should be used as a positive instead of a negative when people like Johnson speak about his NBA career.

Regardless, it’s not overly shocking to see Durant publically speaking out against shows like Undisputed who often use these hypothetical questions as talking points. Durant has openly voiced his frustrations with similar sports debate shows in the past, calling the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith “bad for sports”.

