By Matt Clapp on

The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the Super Bowl with a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening at Lumen Field. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady had the call for the final Fox broadcast of the NFL season, and they delivered with a performance that was applauded by viewers.

Burkhardt provided thrilling play-by-play that matched the intensity of a wild game.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion as a superstar NFL quarterback, capped off a second season in the booth that was full of outstanding growth with excellent insight on Sunday.

Here’s a sampling of viewer reactions to the commentary Burkhardt and Brady provided during the NFC Championship Game broadcast on Fox:

While the Fox NFL Sunday crew featured a rough gaffe during the NFC Championship Game halftime show, the Rams-Seahawks commentary was tremendous from Burkhardt and Brady. Expect the chemistry for Fox’s top broadcast team to only get better next season in year three together.

