Credit: Fox

The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the Super Bowl with a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening at Lumen Field. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady had the call for the final Fox broadcast of the NFL season, and they delivered with a performance that was applauded by viewers.

Burkhardt provided thrilling play-by-play that matched the intensity of a wild game.

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS ADVANCE TO THE SUPER BOWL! Kevin Burkhardt with the NFC Championship call for Fox. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/N1QYJ5Xno0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026

The Seahawks get a huge stop! Kevin Burkhardt with the NFC Championship Game call for Fox. 🏈🎙️ #NFLpic.twitter.com/5hYFRIKSIM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion as a superstar NFL quarterback, capped off a second season in the booth that was full of outstanding growth with excellent insight on Sunday.

Tom Brady breaks down Sam Darnold’s 51-yard dime to electrifying Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed. 🏈🎯🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/KKH2Zyj6Ku — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2026

Here’s a sampling of viewer reactions to the commentary Burkhardt and Brady provided during the NFC Championship Game broadcast on Fox:

Kevin Burkhardt is throwing a perfect game. Just an absolute masterclass tonight. — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) January 26, 2026

Kevin Burkhardt’s “now let’s see if they can make ‘em pay” right as Stafford loads up is INCREDIBLE foreshadowing here. pic.twitter.com/MESfxpzP6y — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 26, 2026

Kevin Burkhardt has always been a solid PxP guy but these last few years he’s elevated his game to top two or three calling the NFL. He rides the emotional roller coaster beautifully, never oversells a moment and works exceptionally well with Tom Brady. Brady has really improved. — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) January 26, 2026

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady are running circles around Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the broadcast today. Brady has gotten so much better this year and it shows. — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) January 26, 2026

Burkhardt and Brady are having an outstanding broadcast, on top of this being an awesome game. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) January 26, 2026

Brady has become excellent — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 25, 2026

Tom Brady has grown into a really good broadcaster. Love his enthusiasm for the game. There’s an urgency, and he’s gotten comfortable enough to use some humor. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) January 26, 2026

Brady has gotten SO much better! Love his energy in the broadcast tonight! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 26, 2026

The gap between Tom Brady and Tony Romo in the booth is as wide as their playing careers. It’s striking how much better Brady is. — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 26, 2026

Tom Brady is getting really, really good at this job. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) January 26, 2026

While the Fox NFL Sunday crew featured a rough gaffe during the NFC Championship Game halftime show, the Rams-Seahawks commentary was tremendous from Burkhardt and Brady. Expect the chemistry for Fox’s top broadcast team to only get better next season in year three together.