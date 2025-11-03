Photo credit Fox

Maybe he was inspired by Shohei Ohtani starting Game 7, but Kevin Burkhardt pulling double duty to work the World Series and call an NFL game for Fox in less than 24 hours was impressive.

Most of us who stayed up late to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers win a thrilling Game 7 of the MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays had the benefit of getting an extra hour of sleep before relaxing Sunday morning to watch the 1 p.m. ET NFL games kick off. But Kevin Burkhardt isn’t most of us.

Saturday night, Burkhardt was hosting Fox’s pre and postgame coverage for Game 7 of the World Series alongside Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter. Burkhardt hosted the trophy ceremony for the Dodgers and anchored Fox’s coverage of the celebration. But when the celebrating was finished, instead of going home or back to the hotel for some rest, Burkhardt hopped on an overnight flight from Toronto to Detroit where he was on the call for the Lions and Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET.

It doesn’t make him the most versatile sportscaster on TV, but pulling double duty for two sports in less than 24 hours was about as Ohtani-like as a sports announcer can get. And the impressive feat didn’t get overlooked by Burkhardt’s Fox colleagues, with Charissa Thompson referring to him as the network’s MVP.

We can’t start the morning without talking about the incredible Game 7 of the World Series and our guy @kevinburkhardt flying from Toronto to Detroit at 3:15am to call today’s Vikings-Lions game 👏 pic.twitter.com/pNWUNS79lv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025



“I’ll tell you who’s the G-Unit. Kevin Burkhardt. He called the World Series game, landed in Detroit at 3:15 in the morning, didn’t get to the hotel until 3:45, and now he’s in Detroit to call the Lions-Vikings game,” Thompson said Sunday morning. “He is a stud all the way around. Shoutout for Kevin Burkhardt being our MVP here at Fox.”

Burkhardt didn’t call the World Series game as Thompson said, but that doesn’t make his Saturday and Sunday schedule for Fox any less impressive. No one would have faulted Burkhardt for needing to take Sunday after Fox had him working the World Series Saturday night. But Burkhardt went above and beyond to do something that may never be done again, anchor a World Series Game 7 and call an NFL football game in less than 24 hours.

Of course, there are people with harder jobs and more grueling schedules. Sure, we can say it’s just sports and point to the fact that Burkhardt has a what is a dream gig for most current and aspiring broadcasters, but that doesn’t change the fact that even people with cool jobs need to sleep.