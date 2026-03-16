Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are getting the band back together, at least for one afternoon.

Fox announced on Monday that the network’s No. 1 NFL broadcast team will reunite to call the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Fox, with Tom Brady quarterbacking in the event. It will be the first time Burkhardt and Olsen have worked together in the booth since Brady replaced Olsen as Fox’s lead NFL analyst ahead of the 2024 season.

This weekend, some of the world’s most elite athletes are set for the first-ever @Fanatics Flag Football Classic. And in the booth, @FOXSports taps Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to deliver all of the on-field action. Coverage begins Saturday, March 21 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX… pic.twitter.com/FBye2dsxap — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 16, 2026

The reunion has some natural appeal for a Fox audience that never really wanted the partnership to end in the first place. Burkhardt and Olsen had spent two seasons building something that felt genuinely earned by a duo that replaced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, called Super Bowl LVII together, and developed a chemistry that viewers responded to in a way Fox probably didn’t fully anticipate when it first paired them. When they called what appeared to be their final game together ahead of Brady’s arrival — the 2024 NFC Championship game — the response was overwhelmingly positive, with a poll by Awful Announcing drawing over 12,000 votes and the Burkhardt-Olsen pairing winning out over Jim Nantz and Tony Romo as the preferred announcing booth by nearly 70 percent.

That partnership reunites Saturday, and the occasion Fox chose for it is one of the network’s biggest non-NFL productions of the year. The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was originally scheduled for the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh as part of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, but ongoing U.S. military operations in the Middle East — including the war with Iran — forced a venue change. It will now be held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the same venue that will host flag football’s Olympic debut at the LA28 Games, and will air on Fox, Fox One, and Tubi from 4 to 8:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature three 12-player teams in a round-robin tournament, with the top two advancing to a championship. Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts captain Founders FFC, coached by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow are captains of the Wildcats FFC, coached by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two teams will hold a draft on Wednesday, March 18, to fill out their rosters from a pool of 24 current and former NFL stars, with Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., and Logan Paul among those available. New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh will serve as a defensive specialist for both squads, while newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald serve as commissioners.

It will also now feature Burkhardt and Olsen on the call for Brady’s first time back on a football field since retiring in February 2023. The three of them have been part of the same story for years, and on Saturday, they’ll be together again, which seems very fitting, if not long overdue.