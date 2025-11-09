Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Former President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the field with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster during halftime of a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

One of Fox’s NFL booths have landed an unlikely interview with the commander-in-chief.

Play-by-play voice Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma announced during the first quarter of the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders game that they would interview President Donald Trump during the third quarter of Sunday’s game on Fox. Trump is attending the game with Commanders owner Josh Harris amid reports that he’d like the team’s new stadium, to be built on the old RFK Stadium grounds in Washington, D.C., to be named after himself. It is also Veterans Day weekend, and both the NFL and Fox have made efforts to acknowledge the holiday throughout Sunday’s broadcasts.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will interview President Donald Trump in the booth during the 3rd quarter of Lions-Commanders on Foxpic.twitter.com/eqFDGAGF9U — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

“We are scheduled to chat with the commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, during the third quarter of today’s game,” Albert told viewers.

“Should be an exciting conversation we’re gonna have with him. He was a high school football player back in his New York days, so looking forward to that conversation,” Vilma added.

Fox has the national doubleheader this week, but Lions-Commanders is being distributed to fewer than 50% of television markets in the United States. Most markets are receiving the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game in the late-afternoon window.

President Trump has made a habit of appearing at sporting events throughout his second term. This year alone, Trump made high-profile appearances at the US Open (tennis), September’s Ryder Cup in New York, and the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

While television broadcasts typically acknowledge when a sitting president is in attendance, appearing in the broadcast booth for an interview is much less common.

In addition to Trump’s involvement in the new stadium project in D.C., the president also played a role in the NFL bringing the 2027 NFL Draft to the nation’s capital.