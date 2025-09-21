Photo Credit: Fox

With the increase of field mics and more game-action audio on NFL broadcasts naturally comes more R-rated language slipping by. An F-bomb was loud and clear on the Fox broadcast of Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and announcers Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma had a funny response to the moment.

A Bucs player, presumably center Ben Bredeson, was pointing out the “Mike” (middle) linebacker on the Jets’ defense.

Bucs: “44 is the f*cking Mike.” Jonathan Vilma: “Guess who’s the Mike?” Kenny Albert: “44?… I know it’s not 51. He used to be the Mike, the middle linebacker for the Jets. But he’s up here in the booth with me.” 🏈📺🎙️🤬pic.twitter.com/hBRh9Pj3fl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

“44 is the f*cking Mike.”

Rather than ignore the F-bomb, the Fox crew humorously acknowledged it.

Vilma said, “Guess who’s the Mike?”

Albert responded, “44?”

“I know it’s not 51,” Albert continued. “He used to be the Mike, the middle linebacker for the Jets. But he’s up here in the booth with me.”

“Yeah, back in the day, that would’ve been me,” Vilma, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion as an NFL linebacker, responded. “He would’ve been cursing at me.”

It was a very eventful day for Albert and Vilma on the Jets-Bucs call. Tampa Bay came away with a 29-27 victory in a crazy finish that featured a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown before a walk-off field goal.

JETS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL AND RETURN IT FOR A TD TO TAKE THE LEAD OVER THE BUCS! Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma have the call for Fox- which didn’t have the best camerawork. 🏈😵‍💫🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/bO3O3PCfId — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025