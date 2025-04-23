Screengrab via Off-Air with Julie Stewart-Binks YouTube

In what has been an all-too-active week regarding high-profile sexual assault lawsuits in sports media, a new development is taking shape in Julie Stewart-Binks’ case against her former network, Fox Sports.

According to a court document obtained by Awful Announcing, Stewart-Binks and Fox Sports are engaged in ongoing mediation efforts to settle the lawsuit. Front Office Sports first reported the news.

“While the parties did not resolve at mediation, they are continuing to engage in settlement discussions with the mediator,” a document filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday read.

Earlier this year, Stewart-Binks filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports and network executive Charlie Dixon alleging that Dixon assaulted her during a January 2016 meeting. Stewart-Binks alleges that Dixon invited her to his hotel room, then “with her arms forcefully held down and his body pressed against hers, Dixon tried to force his tongue into her mouth.”

The lawsuit was filed shortly after a separate but similar suit was filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, which also implicated Dixon. Earlier this month, Dixon filed a response to Stewart-Binks’ lawsuit asserting there was “no sexual or offensive contact or intentional contact with [Stewart-Binks],” during the aforementioned meeting.

In February, several days after Stewart-Binks’ lawsuit was filed, Fox placed Dixon on administrative leave.

Last week, a similar filing was made in Faraji’s case indicating that the network is also trying to reach a settlement there.

Few have publicly commented on Dixon’s alleged behavior in the aftermath of both lawsuits, though former Fox Sports host Katie Nolan, who worked at the network during the same period as Stewart-Binks, recently told The Cut, “Charlie Dixon sucks. On the record.”