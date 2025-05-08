Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After defending his former head coach, Julian Edelman is beginning to change his tune.

Less than a week ago, Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were running interference for Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. They defended her for the now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview, which John Mulaney and Saturday Night Live alike have now spoofed.

The overwhelming headlines became such a distraction for Belichick that he’s sought outside PR help.

Edelman called it a “distraction” during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday.

Perhaps how Edelman feels about Hudson and Hudson’s reaction to the interview, which she reportedly stormed out of, are two separate things. He called the depiction of events an “unfair reality,” and pointed to Hudson as essentially serving as Belichick’s de facto PR representative.

“Coach Belichick and this whole interview thing with Jordon, people are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on,” Edelman said. “Because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any P.R. person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that they probably didn’t go over in the pre-production meeting.”

But the reality is that it’s also become a thing.

“The No. 1 thing we used to talk about in New England was distractions. ‘Let’s not make distractions. The game’s already as hard as it is. To prepare for it, to play, to coach.’ And regardless of what her role is, Jordon, yeah, I thought he got an unfair public opinion on the whole thing, because that happens all the time. Anytime we do behind-the-scenes this, that, you’ve got someone that represents you, they’re gonna jump in. But now that it’s gained and snowballed to what it’s become right now, where we’re talking about it three weeks later, it’s become a distraction. That’s what we all think now. This is becoming a distraction. We gotta practice as we preach here.”

Cowherd mentioned that they’re both gaining something from this, so he doesn’t want to be too judgy.

“I don’t either,” the ex-New England Patriots receiver said. “But once again, we’re talking about this three weeks later. It’s on ABC. It’s on this. It’s on that. It’s getting to a point where we’ve got to start worrying about the ACC, we’ve got to start worrying about Dabo Swinney. We shouldn’t be talking about our girlfriend. And that’s how coach would say it to us. That’s the truth. When it comes down to running a football organization and playing football, let’s keep the main thing the main thing.”

If Belichick won’t say it, Edelman just did