While many in the NFL world anticipate Aaron Rodgers will end up in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform next season, the veteran quarterback is still a free agent.

So when FS1 host Joy Taylor ripped Rodgers for not attending Steelers OTAs on Tuesday’s episode of Speak, many were quick to point out that, generally, one has to have a contract signed with a team before attending any training sessions.

.@JoyTaylorTalks GOES IN on Aaron Rodgers for not showing up to the 1st day of OTAs for the Steelers! 😅 pic.twitter.com/NfplSrGKVt — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) May 27, 2025

“This is the Pittsburgh Steelers!” Taylor exclaimed. “They have six Lombardis. They’re coached by a first-ballot Hall of Fame Mike Tomlin who has never had a losing season, and we’re sitting around talking about Aaron Rodgers is not there on the first day of OTAs. Mandatory or not, where is your pride? Where is your dignity? Where is your respect for the game? Where is your respect for the organization? Where is this organization’s respect for the history that they have in this league? What are we talking about?

“He’s never played there before. He doesn’t know any of his teammates. He doesn’t know the streets to get to the facility. He doesn’t know the doctors. He doesn’t know the rehab crew. He doesn’t know anybody! He doesn’t know anybody! He doesn’t know where to get his smoothies. Nothing.

“Like, why would you not be there? Why am I supposed to take this seriously? It’s not about him not being at non-mandatory OTA for a team that he’s been with for 22-years. Do what you want to do. You won five games last year. The year before that you didn’t play because you tore your Achilles. The year before that you missed the playoffs. What are we talking about?”

See, these would all be valid points if Rodgers was actually on the team. But at this point, we don’t even know if he’ll play football next season. Heck, Aaron Rodgers might not even know if he’ll play football next season.

To skewer a guy who isn’t even signed to a team for not showing up to OTAs is quite the hill to die on, but it seems Taylor has staked her claim.

Should Rodgers decide to sign with the Steelers, maybe some of this criticism will be warranted. But for now, it’s a bit ridiculous to fault the guy for not showing up to workouts for a team he isn’t even on.