Photo credit: The Truth After Dark Podcast

You can keep inundating Joy Taylor with hot dog memes on social media, just know she doesn’t bother to look at them anymore.

Taylor joined the latest episode of The Truth After Dark podcast hosted by her Fox Sports colleague Paul Pierce and Azar Farideh. During the podcast that spoke about sex and relationships, Taylor told Pierce if she sends her significant other a picture, she expects flattery in return. Pierce, however, claimed it’s hard to compete with the internet comments once that photo also gets posted to social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When you post it on Instagram,” Pierce said, “You gonna get a hell of gratification from it.”

Taylor claimed she’s more interested in getting gratification from the person she chose than she is getting it from random people on social media.

“But you look at the comments,” Pierce insisted to Taylor. “We all look at the comments.”

“Well, not anymore,” Taylor said with a laugh. “Because they’re all hot dog memes. Normally I would like to interact with the people that follow me.”

Taylor didn’t detail when she noticed an influx of hot dog memes that prompted the FS1 host to stop interacting with her social media followers. But it’s reasonable to believe the hot dog memes began to dominate her feed about three months ago, when a lawsuit against Fox Sports accused Joy Taylor of having sexual relations with her former FS1 co-host Emmanuel Acho and executive Charlie Dixon.

If that is when Taylor stopped reading the comments, she isn’t missing much. There might still be a few genuine or creative comments, but most of the hot dog memes and replies have been exhausted.