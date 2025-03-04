Credit: FS1

One of the faces of FS1 remains on the sidelines.

Joy Taylor, the host of Speak on FS1, remains “sidelined” by the network according to an update from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports on Monday. Last week, Glasspiegel reported that Taylor had been taken off her evening show amid the ongoing workplace misconduct lawsuit brought by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji.

Fox Sports has declined comment to Front Office Sports.

In the lawsuit, Faraji accuses Taylor of discrimination based on Faraji’s Persian ethnicity. She also alleged that Taylor had sexual relationships with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon (who is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit), as well as FS1 host Emmanuel Acho, in order to advance her career.

As Awful Announcing first reported last month, Taylor has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, claiming that Faraji’s allegations are without merit and any emotional distress the hairstylist experienced was due to “outside factors.”

Also implicated in the lawsuit is former FS1 host Skip Bayless, who Faraji accuses of rampant sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Front Office Sports reports that Joy Taylor still acknowledges her role as host of Speak on her social media accounts. On Monday, the show was hosted by Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce, Ric Bucher, and TJ Houshmandzadeh.