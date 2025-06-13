Photo credit: FS1

Joy Taylor appeared less than flattered after hearing Keyshawn Johnson impersonate the way he thinks she sounds on TV.

On Thursday afternoon, FS1’s Speak featured Taylor, Johnson, and Paul Pierce discussing Saquon Barkley’s recent declaration that he wants to be the best running back to ever play in the NFL. It led Johnson to claim there is only one position in the NFL with a unanimous “best ever,” and that’s Jerry Rice at wide receiver.

Taylor didn’t disagree with Rice being the best wide receiver ever, but she did push back on the claim that no other position has a unanimous GOAT, bringing Tom Brady into the chat. And while Johnson agreed Brady is the best, he wouldn’t discount Joe Montana from being in the conversation, which spawned a light-hearted GOAT quarterback debate, and eventually, a literal eyebrow-raising impression of Taylor.

Keyshawn Johnson had quite the impression of Joy Taylor pic.twitter.com/LHuqSHbHBM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2025



“I know how you feel about Tom,” Johnson told Taylor. “And I like Tom too.”

“That’s how everyone feels about Tom!” Taylor interjected.

“It’s not! The moment you say, ‘Tom,’” Johnson said before embarking on an impression of Taylor by scrunching his face and yelling a sort of annoying ‘bababababa,’ while banging his fist on the desk. “That’s what you do!”

Is that what Johnson hears when Taylor starts talking about Brady? And Taylor’s ensuing facial expression, which comprised biting her tongue and an eyebrow raise, told us everything we needed to know about her thoughts on Johnson’s attempted impression. She didn’t seem to care for it.

In Johnson’s defense, hitting the desk with his fist may have stemmed from Taylor banging a gavel on the table during the same segment. But implying Taylor’s words resonate in an annoying, rambling fashion was still worth an eyebrow raise. This is what happens when we allow GOAT debates to continue dominating sports shows.