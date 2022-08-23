FS1 continues to keep its new fall lineup under wraps, but significant changes to the network’s studio shows are beginning to take shape.

According to Front Office Sports, Joy Taylor and Speak for Yourself host Emmanuel Acho are poised to pair for a new national show on FS1, with Jason McIntyre the favorite to succeed Taylor as co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Fox has not commented on the report, but if you’ve tuned into FS1 in recent weeks, the changes were apparent.

FS1 has been primed to shake up its weekday lineup since Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Craig Carton signed a TV deal with the sports network more than four months ago. Carton is slated to host a morning show on FS1, allowing him to continue with his afternoon radio show alongside Evan Roberts on WFAN.

Carton’s new show is expected to bump Nick Wright’s First Things First from the FS1 leadoff spot. Earlier this month, First Things First moderator Jenna Wolfe announced her departure from the show, marking the first domino to fall in FS1’s schedule shakeup. Around the same time that Wolfe announced her exit, FS1’s Speak for Yourself was reduced to one hour of airtime (3 to 4 p.m. EST), potentially paving way for an afternoon iteration of First Things First.

Taylor has been a frequent fill-in host on Speak for Yourself, but now she appears set to join Acho as a full-time co-host, replacing Marcellus Wiley whose future with FS1 remains in doubt, according to The Post. The duo may continue to use the Speak for Yourself name or launch under a new title entirely, with The Post reporting former NFL running back LeSean McCoy could join Taylor and Acho to create a more football-centric show.

Taylor has been with FS1 since 2016 and has worked as Cowherd’s co-host since 2018. McIntyre is currently in the middle of his second straight week co-hosting with Cowherd and now appears to be Taylor’s successor full-time on the program. The Big Lead founder joined Fox in 2015 and currently hosts the Straight Fire podcast as well as contributes to various FS1 studio shows, but it appears The Herd will be a more permanent destination. McIntyre is a bit of a provocateur, sharing juicy rumors and hot takes, making him an interesting choice to partner with Cowherd who has his own affinity for broadcasting bold opinions.

