Joy Taylor already revealed to the world that she craves sex. But now she detailed the feeling in front of her FS1 colleague Paul Pierce.

Last month, Taylor relaunched her Two Personal podcast and discussed her increased libido in the first episode. This week, Taylor was a guest on The Truth After Dark hosted by Pierce and Azar Farideh. And during the interview, Farideh asked about Taylor’s “sex every day” confession.

“Paul, you’re gonna have to cover your ears. Because Paul is like my brother,” Taylor said. “Don’t listen to anything I’m saying, Paul. I think, as a woman when you get older, your hormones and your body change, the things that you need change. But I also feel like my relationship with sex has changed too because my relationship with my body has changed. I’m more confident, I know what I like and what I don’t like. I only put myself in positions where I feel safe, so I just have a different relationship with sex.”

Shortly after, Farideh turned to Pierce and asked if he is coachable. “Do you feel like as a man you ever had a woman coach you into making her cum?”

“I think all women do that,” Pierce admitted. “Like, ‘this way, faster, this way,’ I’m like, ‘damn,’ I feel like women coaching from day one!”

Not your average conversation between two Fox Sports colleagues. Especially just three months after a lawsuit against Fox Sports accused Joy Taylor of having sexual relations with her former FS1 co-host Emmanuel Acho and executive Charlie Dixon with sights on advancing her career at the network. Taylor has not addressed the accusations publicly, but she has now addressed her sex life.

On FS1, Taylor and Pierce stick to sports. These conversations about sex are happening on their personal podcasts. But two FS1 colleagues discussing sexual preferences together after one of them was named in a workplace harassment lawsuit is certainly interesting.