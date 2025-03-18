Photo credit: FS1

Against most odds, Joy Taylor was able to celebrate her nine-year anniversary with Fox Sports after enduring recent scandal.

Monday marked nine years for Taylor at FS1 and she acknowledged the milestone with an Instagram post that shared a clip from her first day at the network back in 2016.

A few months ago, Taylor celebrating her nine-year anniversary and many more milestones at Fox Sports seemed like a forgone conclusion. But in January, she was named as a defendant in a workplace misconduct lawsuit filed by a former Fox Sports hairstylist that alleges Taylor bullied and discriminated against the former co-worker on the basis of race. The lawsuit also accuses Taylor of having sexual relations with FS1 host Emmanuel Acho and executive Charlie Dixon with sights on advancing her career at the network.

Dixon, who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has since been placed on administrative leave. Taylor was “sidelined” for two weeks shortly after the Super Bowl, but returned to her evening show, Speak with co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce on March 10.

Fox Sports did not commented on Joy Taylor’s two-week absence. There also was no mention of her anniversary with the network during Monday’s edition of Speak, although that might not have anything to do with the current lawsuit they’re embroiled in. Despite Taylor’s celebratory Instagram post, nine years isn’t exactly known to be a major milestone.

Joy Taylor started at FS1 in March 2016 by filling in for Kristine Leahy on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Later that year, she was announced as the moderator for Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the network’s morning debate show Undisputed, which undoubtedly helped launch her TV career. After leaving Undisputed in 2018, Taylor went on to spend several years on The Herd before landing a primary role on Speak in 2022, which she still co-hosts today.