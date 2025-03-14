Photo Credit: FS1

As the NFL world waits to see where Aaron Rodgers plays in 2025, FS1’s Joy Taylor has some advice for one of the teams in the A-Rodg sweepstakes, the New York Giants.

Taylor, who recently returned to TV following a hiatus, roasted the notion of the four-time MVP joining the Giants Wednesday on Speak. The host’s fellow analysts, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Paul Pierce, generally thought Rodgers would not move the needle for the Giants. However, they were somewhat diplomatic in making that point.

Taylor jumped right in, however, with a brutal take that left her colleagues laughing.

“They have the worst roster in that division,” Taylor said. “He’d be the worst quarterback in that division, by far. He wasn’t able to elevate the [New York] Jets. I think the coach is better than he had before, but no, he’s not going to make that team competitive.”

Granted, saying Rodgers would be the worst quarterback in an NFC East that features Jayden Daniels, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts isn’t much of a hot take. But Taylor went a step further.

“I mean, he’s a human body that plays the quarterback position,” Taylor said.

Everyone on the set broke out laughing.

“A human body,” Pierce said, trying to contain himself. “A human body.”

In analytics terms, “a human body” would seem to be a “replacement-level player.”

So, no, Taylor doesn’t like the idea of Rodgers joining the Giants.

“Like, what is he bringing to the Giants? They need a body. They need a person that plays that position,” Taylor said. “At best, you’re battling for third in that division. And I think that’s a stretch. He’s automatically the worst quarterback in that division.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are also considered potential landing spots for the 41-year-old, coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

“I don’t know what kind of vibes we’re cooking here, but that’s not an option that makes the Giants competitive,” Taylor concluded.