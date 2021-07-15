Fox Sports has made a notable addition to their NASCAR coverage. That would be Josh Sims, who’s spent the last six years covering NASCAR and other sports as a sports anchor and reporter at Fox local affiliate WJZY in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here’s Sims joining FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub Wednesday to discuss this move:

And here’s more from Fox’s release:

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the FOX NASCAR team,” Sims said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time covering NASCAR at WJZY in Charlotte, and I’m thankful to continue storytelling in the sport with such a great team.” Sims comes to FOX Sports from WJZY, the FOX affiliate in Charlotte, where he served as a sports anchor/reporter for six years (2015-2021). Prior to covering NASCAR, NFL, NBA and multiple other sports for WJZY, Sims worked for nearly three years at WTEN (FOX/ABC) in Albany, N.Y., as a sports anchor/reporter following a successful year as a general assignment reporter for NBC40 outside Atlantic City, N.J. “Josh is a rising star and has earned a great deal of respect, not only among our FOX NASCAR team but within the NASCAR industry as a whole,” said Lindsey Mandia, FOX Sports Vice President, Production. “We expect him to have an immediate impact on our shows and are thrilled to have him on board.”

Sims is originally from East Brunswick, NJ, and has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Villanova and a master’s in journalism from Syracuse. He’ll get off to a quick start on Fox’s NASCAR coverage, debuting on NASCAR Raceday this Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1) with a sit-down interview with Joey Logano ahead of this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Logano’s home track, and the one where he recorded his first NASCAR win back in 2009). We’ll see how Sims does in this new national role.

