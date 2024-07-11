Jul 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Fans get into an altercation with players and staff from Uruguay after the Copa Armerica Semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Uruguay’s captain José María Giménez explained what happened that led to the fight following Colombia’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in the Copa América semifinal.

Cameras caught an ugly fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters. Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez was one of the more active players in the fight and it was quickly noted that he was defending his family.

Giménez confirmed that the players went into the crowd to defend their families. Giménez spoke Spanish but his words were translated into English on the video, shared by Fox Soccer on X, formerly Twitter.

“They stormed all our families,” Giménez said “A certain sector of Colombia fans, and they won’t let us speak on the microphone. I’m going to say it now because I know I can because if not they’ll cut you off. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger. We had to get on the top of the stands ASAP to rescue our loved ones. With newborn babies. It was a disaster.”

“This is a disaster. Our family is in danger.” Uruguay’s José María Giménez speaks on the altercation with fans that occurred in the stands following the Copa América Semifinal vs Colombia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0ytj44ioK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

Giménez also lamented the lack of a police presence.

“There was not a single policeman,” he said. “Officers popped in after a half an hour. It was a disaster. And we were there facing the consequences for our people. I hope that those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families, with the people and with the people around in the stadiums. It’s a disaster because all the matches are the same. Our families are suffering because of some who drink one or two shots of alcohol that don’t know how to drink. Who behave like children and are not decent.

“I hope that they are careful in the next matches. Because I don’t want this to happen again. This is a disaster.”

[Fox Soccer on X]