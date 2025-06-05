Credit: Fox

NFL on Fox analyst Jonathan Vilma was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Wednesday, according to longtime Miami reporter and media personality Andy Slater.

According to Slater, Vilma’s arrest occurred in Miami after he was pulled over for driving with an expired tag. No other details are available at this time.

SLATER SCOOP: Former Miami Hurricanes star Jonathan Vilma was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Miami for driving with a suspended license, sources tell me. He was initially stopped because his tag was expired. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 4, 2025

Vilma’s arrest comes after his fifth season calling NFL games for Fox alongside play-by-play man Kenny Albert. Following a standout All-American college career with the Miami Hurricanes, the three-time first-team All-Big East selection enjoyed a 10-year NFL career with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, serving as a key member of the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning defense in 2009.

Vilma transitioned into the media following the end of his NFL playing career, joining NBC as a pregame and halftime analyst for Notre Dame games in 2015, before moving to ESPN as a college football analyst the following year. In 2020, he made the jump to Fox, where he has formed a consistent pairing alongside Albert, although the duo remains part of a crowded field at the network, which currently includes Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt in its top booth and Greg Olsen and Joe Davis as its No. 2 team.

While the specifics regarding Vilma’s recent arrest remain unclear, this isn’t his first run-in with the law over a traffic-related incident. In January 2009, he was arrested on a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and obstruction of justice in Miami. Prosecutors later opted to drop all charges, with the then-Saints linebacker making a $1,000 donation to a hospital trauma center.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.