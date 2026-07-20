Credit: Fox

Fox play-by-play announcer John Strong had a celebrity mix-up during Sunday afternoon’s broadcast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In the first half, the Fox broadcast showed actor Matt Damon in attendance. But Strong thought it was another high-profile actor, Brad Pitt.

“Brad Pitt also among the fans here,” Strong said on the Fox broadcast, alongside color commentator Stu Holden.

“Oh, it’s Matt Damon,” Strong realized. “That’s Matt Damon.”

Strong at least realized the gaffe quickly and apologized.

“Apologize to both,” Strong said.

The timing of this mix-up makes it even funnier, with Damon starring as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (which hit theaters on Friday), after Pitt starred in the blockbuster film Troy in 2004.

Damon was at the World Cup final with his wife, Luciana Barroso, who is from Argentina.

Odysseus pulled up to the World Cup final 🤣 Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana, is from Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/FUQf8cBOzZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 19, 2026

Unfortunately for them, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina squad wasn’t able to repeat as World Cup champions and lost 1-0 to Spain.