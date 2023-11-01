The Texas Rangers seized control early in World Series Game 4 Tuesday night, which put the Fox Sports broadcast crew in a terrible spot.

The Rangers scored five runs in both the second and third innings to take an insurmountable 10-0 lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks after three. Every fan knew the game was over at that point.

Yet Fox play-by-play man Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz still had six more innings to fill. It’s not like Davis could lead off the fourth by saying, “Thanks for watching everyone, see you for Game 5.” To further complicate matters, the Rangers’ smoking hot bats had also drained most of the drama from the series, with Texas on the brink of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

So Davis and Smoltz soldiered on in a 10-run game, and Smoltz wisely tried to find a positive or two about the Diamondbacks’ situation or performance. At one point, he noted it would be important for them to get good at-bats to force Texas into using other pitchers.

However, many fans thought Smoltz went too far in talking up the Diamondbacks in the final few innings.

True. He is the worst at attempting to inject drama that isn’t there — Thaddeus D. Matula (@thadfilms) November 1, 2023

Rangers are leading 10-0, but you'd have no idea if the score wasn't on the screen if you only listened to John Smoltz. — B Randon (@onestrikeaway) November 1, 2023

"Gotta give it to this Arizona Crowd they have stuck it out" John smoltz https://t.co/L6I9Or8Bjz — Ryan Eastwood (@eastwood1_9) November 1, 2023

Rangers up 10-1 in the 7th in a game that would give them a 3-1 series lead, and John Smoltz is talking about the problems the Rangers face in not having a good starting pitcher for Game 7. — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) November 1, 2023

John Smoltz really just said the Rangers have only scored in 4 innings here at Chase Field. Yeah John, but they scored 14 runs in those 4 innings… — Stephen Perez (@thestephenperez) November 1, 2023

It didn’t help matters that Smoltz had already come under fire in some quarters for his praise of the D-backs earlier in the series. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram published a story earlier Tuesday headlined, “Texas Rangers fans complain about Fox broadcaster: ’John Smoltz is insufferable.’”

Texas Rangers fans complain about FOX broadcaster:’John Smoltz is insufferable’ https://t.co/YhlThprm9b — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) October 31, 2023

