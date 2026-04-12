Credit: Fox Sports

Major League Baseball’s introduction of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System, which allows players to challenge umpires’ ball-strike calls, this season has been a nearly universally acclaimed addition to the big leagues for analysts, fans, and players, and has already resulted in some great moments.

Not everyone, however, has been a fan of the new system, which leans the MLB even further into league commissioner Rob Manfred’s mandate to modernize the game for the next generation of fans. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that some umpires are “stewing” about the system’s implementation, and they certainly wouldn’t be the only ones taking some time to fully adapt.

Fox Sports color commentator and former MLB pitcher John Smoltz was on the call for the Boston Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday, and he had some questionable analysis during the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jordan Walker came to the plate with one out and the bases empty and took a called strike from Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez on the first pitch of the at-bat. Walker successfully challenged the call, resulting in an overturn into a ball, but Smoltz couldn’t wrap his head around the decision to challenge.

“See again,” Smoltz said. “This is one I just don’t understand. If you’re a hitter, even though you get it right, it’s only strike one.”

Just Baseball’s Adam Akbani found it hard to believe Smoltz couldn’t see the value of continuing the AB in a “hitter’s count” rather than a “pitcher’s.”

John Smoltz’s take on Walker calling for an ABS challenge is awful It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that your chances of reaching base are drastically lower in a pitcher’s count versus a hitter’s count Someone, please, get him off the broadcast pic.twitter.com/wbRkY1ujeY — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) April 12, 2026

FanGraphs’ Jon Becker took note of Smoltz’s ability to highlight his issues with the modern era of MLB

I gotta say, John Smoltz’s ability to turn every game into a lecture on what’s wrong with baseball today is generational. Nobody can segue into a five-minute screed like that guy and nobody ever will again — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) April 12, 2026

This isn’t the first time Smoltz has had a puzzling take on the modern era. He recently called for the World Baseball Classic, which is as good as it has ever been in its 20 years of existence, to be moved to during the MLB season rather than right ahead of it. However, much like the WBC, the MLB is having somewhat of a resurgence, and its lean into technology has improved the fan experience and is a big part of why.

Just like the players and umpires, Smoltz will have to adapt.