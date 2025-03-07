Credit: Jerry Carino / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Fanta has quickly become one of the most beloved college basketball broadcasters in the sport. And this weekend, fans will get to hear him as the lead play-by-play man for the Women’s Big East Tournament, which concludes on Monday night.

In a press release, Fox detailed that after the first three games of the tournament on Friday, which will be broadcast on the Big East Network, Fanta will be on the call of the remaining seven games throughout the remaining three days.

Fanta will be joined throughout the tournament by Kim Adams as a color analyst as well as sideline reporters Allison Williams and Meghan Caffrey.

In a post on X, Fanta shared his excitement about being on the call of the tournament and provided some insights into some of the top teams in the Big East Conference.

“Looking forward to an awesome weekend at Mohegan Sun as a Big East champ is crowned,” wrote Fanta. UConn pursues its 30th conference tournament title. Creighton went 16-2 in league play and has been a machine. Seton Hall, Marquette, Villanova, and DePaul fill out the top 6!”

Fanta, who has gifted fans both some hilarious moments and unmatched energy alongside his regular broadcast partner Nick Bahe throughout the college basketball season, recently spoke candidly about being “unapologetically himself” in his approach as a broadcaster.

“I am who I am, unapologetically,” said Fanta during a recent conversation with Alex Squadron of Hoops HQ. “I might not look like all the people that are on television, and I know that. But I embrace being the Midwestern native who’s a sports fan like you, who’s willing to have an everyday conversation, who has a good time calling the game… I would encourage anybody who feels like they need to be somebody different that you don’t need to be. You are who you are.”

Clearly, his approach appears to be working. So it should be a treat for any Big East basketball fan to hear him throughout the weekend on the call of one of the biggest tournaments in the sport.