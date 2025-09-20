Photo Credit: Fox

A kicker for Texas Tech nailed a field goal that Fox color commentator Joel Klatt certainly didn’t see coming during the Big Noon Saturday showdown vs Utah in Salt Lake City.

With 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Texas Tech kicker Stone Harrington lined up for a 58-yard field goal.

“I don’t think he’s got the leg,” Klatt said. “Utah should have somebody back under the goalposts. There’s a good likelihood that this is short.”

Well, not only did Harrington prove to have the leg to kick the ball 58 yards, but he even made the field goal to extend Texas Tech’s lead to 10-0.

Joel Klatt: “I don’t think he’s got the leg. Utah should have somebody back under the goalposts. There’s a good likelihood that this is short.” Gus Johnson: “TAKE THAT, JOEL KLATT!” 🏈💣🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/84iSx8PwwB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2025

Play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson exclaimed, “TAKE THAT, JOEL KLATT! WHOA!”

Klatt was highly impressed and gave Harrington praise.

“Wow, what a kick! How about that? Harrington’s long was 47 like [Johnson] said. They bring him in, and he drills it! What a kick! Stones!”

In fairness to Klatt, a 58-yard field goal from a college kicker who had never made a kick above 47 yards is definitely a stunner. But that was a fantastic instance of an athlete immediately proving an announcer wrong, and the follow-up commentary from Johnson made it even funnier.